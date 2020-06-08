TAROM June 2020 operations as of 05JUN20

Skyteam member TAROM in the last few weeks updated planned operation for the month of June 2020. Planned operation as of 05JUN20 as follows.
Bucharest – Amsterdam 5 weekly 737-800
Bucharest – Athens 2 weekly 737-700
Bucharest – Baia Mare 1 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Brussels 1 weekly 737-800
Bucharest – Cluj 1 daily A318
Bucharest – Frankfurt 3 weekly A318
Bucharest – Iasi 1 daily ATR72
Bucharest – Istanbul 3 weekly A318
Bucharest – London Heathrow 2 weekly A318
Bucharest – Munich 2 weekly A318
Bucharest – Oradea 3 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Paris CDG 4 weekly 737-800
Bucharest – Satu Mare 1 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Suceava 2 weekly ATR72
Bucharest – Tel Aviv eff 16JUN20 6 weekly A318/737-800
Bucharest – Timisoara 1 daily A318
Bucharest – Vienna 2 weekly A318
