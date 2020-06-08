Luxair resumes regular Stockholm service from June 2020

Luxair starting this month resumes regular service on to Sweden, as the airline maintains Luxembourg – Stockholm Arlanda service. The airline previously only listed this route available in late-May 2020. The airline previously served this route until June 2004, and originally scheduled to resume on regular basis from 09MAY21.



Dash8-Q400 aircraft operates this route.



LG5781 LUX1125 – 1410ARN DH4 135

LG5783 LUX1555 – 1840ARN DH4 7



LG5782 ARN1450 – 1730LUX DH4 135

LG5784 ARN1920 – 2200LUX DH4 7