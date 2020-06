Vietnam Airlines July 2020 International operations as of 05JUN20

Vietnam Airlines last week provided latest advisory regarding its International operation, for the month of July 2020. As of 05JUN20, planned operation includes following routes. Additional changes remain subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions, and certain routes are not available for reservation at time this post goes to press.



Hanoi – Bangkok 1 daily A350

Hanoi – Busan 4 weekly A321

Hanoi – Frankfurt 1 weekly 787

Hanoi – Guangzhou 6 weekly A321

Hanoi – Hong Kong 4 weekly A321

Hanoi – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A321

Hanoi – Paris CDG 1 weekly A350

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon 1 daily 787

Hanoi – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly A321

Hanoi – Singapore 4 weekly A321

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A321

Hanoi – Vientiane – Phnom Penh – Ho Chi Minh City 4 weekly A321

Ho Chi Minh City – Bangkok 1 daily A350

Ho Chi Minh City – Busan 3 weekly A321

Ho Chi Minh City – Guangzhou 6 weekly A321

Ho Chi Minh City – Hong Kong 3 weekly A321

Ho Chi Minh City – Kuala Lumpur 1 daily A321

Ho Chi Minh City – Seoul 1 daily 787

Ho Chi Minh City – Shanghai Pu Dong 6 weekly A321

Ho Chi Minh City – Singapore 1 daily A350

Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A321

Ho Chi Minh City – Yangon 4 weekly A321



The airline’s new service launch to Beijing Daxing in July 2020 has been postponed to August 2020 (from Ho Chi Minh City. Hanoi departure cancelled).