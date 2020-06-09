Jetstar Airways on Monday (08JUN20) announced service resumption within New Zealand, effective July 2020. The airline will operate following routes from 01JUL20, initially with reduced frequency.
Auckland – Christchurch 24 weekly (Reduced from 37-44 weekly based on 05APR20 OAG schedules)
Auckland – Dunedin 3 weekly (Reduced from 7-8 weekly)
Auckland – Queenstown 14 weekly (Reduced from 17 weekly)
Auckland – Wellington 27 weekly (Reduced from 37-39 weekly)
Christchurch – Wellington 7 weekly (Reduced from 11-12 weekly)
Jetstar outlines domestic New Zealand service resumption in July 2020
