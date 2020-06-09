China Southern removes Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow schedules in S20

China Southern Airlines in the last few days removed operational schedule for Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow route for summer 2020 season. The airline previously intended to launch this route with Airbus A380 aircraft from 13JUL20, operating on daily basis.



CZ607 PKX1050 – 1505LHR 380 2

CZ607 PKX1430 – 1845LHR 380 x2



CZ608 LHR2210 – 1525+1PKX 380 D



At time this post goes to press, schedules is listed and reservation available for travel on/after 28MAR21. Prior to current COVID-19 development, the airline only filed operational schedule for Northern summer season. Latest schedule listing also sees the airline removed Wuhan – London Heathrow (London Gatwick from mid-July 2020), Sanya – London Heathrow and Zhengzhou – London Heathrow schedule listing for the remainder of summer 2020 season.