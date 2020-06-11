ASL Airlines France adds Paris – Pau service in June 2020

By Jim Liu

ASL Airlines France yesterday commenced domestic service, operating Paris CDG – Pau route. The airline tentatively schedules this route from 10JUN20 to 29JUN20, with Boeing 737-700 aircraft operating 4 times weekly. Planned schedule as follows.

5O1097 CDG1835 – 2000PUF 73W x567
5O1098 PUF0800 – 0920CDG 73W 234
5O1098 PUF1830 – 1950CDG 73W 5


