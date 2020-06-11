Iranian carrier Mahan Air starting next week plans to resume scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, initially offering 1 weekly Tehran Imam Khomeini – Guangzhou flight. Subject to approval, first flight is scheduled on 17JUN20, with Airbus A340-600 aircraft. Additional changes remain likely.
W5081 IKA1000 – 2030CAN 346 3
W5080 CAN2330 – 0450+1IKA 346 3
Mahan Air plans Guangzhou service resumption from mid-June 2020
Posted
Iranian carrier Mahan Air starting next week plans to resume scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, initially offering 1 weekly Tehran Imam Khomeini – Guangzhou flight. Subject to approval, first flight is scheduled on 17JUN20, with Airbus A340-600 aircraft. Additional changes remain likely.