AnadoluJet starting today (11JUN20) begins International operation, initially operating service to UK, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Sweden. Originally the airline planned to commence International service on 29MAR20, replacing Turkish Airlines Mainline service at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen as well as other selected Turkish cities, however this was postponed due to current COVID-19 development.
Ankara – Berlin eff 11JUN20 2 weekly
Ankara – Frankfurt eff 12JUN20 3 weekly
Ankara – Paris CDG eff 16JUN20 2 weekly
Ankara – Stockholm eff 17JUN20 2 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Amsterdam eff 11JUN20 5 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Berlin Tegel eff 11JUN20 5 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Brussels eff 17JUN20 3 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Dusseldorf eff 17JUN20 5 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Frankfurt eff 11JUN20 5 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – London Stansted eff 11JUN20 1 daily
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Munich eff 11JUN20 5 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Paris CDG eff 15JUN20 4 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Stuttgart eff 11JUN20 5 weekly
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Vienna eff 17JUN20 5 weekly
AnadoluJet begins International service on 11JUN20
