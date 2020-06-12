Loganair from July 2020 is adding service to Exeter, with Embraer ERJ135/145 aircraft serving Edinburgh and Newcastle. Planned schedules as follow.
Exeter – Edinburgh eff 06JUL20 5 weekly
LM318 EXT1320 – 1445EDI ER4 6
LM318 EXT1515 – 1640EDI ER4 x367
LM317 EDI1115 – 1240EXT ER4 6
LM317 EDI1320 – 1445EXT ER4 x367
Exeter – Newcastle eff 20JUL20 5 weekly
LM005 EXT1225 – 1345NCL ER3 x67
LM002 NCL0950 – 1110EXT ER3 x67
Loganair adds Exeter service from July 2020
