Virgin Atlantic NS21 operations as of 12JUN20

Virgin Atlantic in May 2020 filed additional changes to its planned Northern summer 2021 season, effective from 28MAR21. Latest adjustment as follows.



Belfast – Orlando eff 20JUN21 A330-300 replaces 747-400, 1 weekly (Previously listed from 28MAR21)

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 28MAR21 787-9 operates 1 daily, replacing previously listed A350-1000XWB

London Heathrow – Orlando eff 28MAR21 Service operates 2 daily, instead of initially listed 1 daily (This replaces 2 daily 747 service from Gatwick)

VS135 LHR1100 – 1515MCO 332 D

VS091 LHR1330 – 1745MCO 789 x1

VS091 LHR1330 – 1745MCO 332 1



VS136 MCO1725 – 0640+1LHR 332 D

VS092 MCO2005 – 0920+1LHR 789 x1

VS092 MCO2005 – 0920+1LHR 332 1



Previously reported changes:

Glasgow – Orlando eff 31MAR21 A330-300 replaces 747-400, 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Boston eff 28MAR21 2 daily A330-300, replacing 1 daily each A330 and 787-9

London Heathrow – Cape Town Seasonal service operates until 24APR21, 3 weekly 787-9

London Heathrow – Delhi eff 28MAR21 787-9 replaces A330-300, 2 daily

London Heathrow – Miami eff 28MAR21 787-9 replaces A330-300 in S20, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 28MAR21 787-9 replaces A330-300, 1 daily

London Heathrow – San Francisco eff 28MAR21 1 of 2 daily operated by A350-1000XWB, replacing 787-9

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 28MAR21 Increase from 1 to 2 daily, 787-9 operating (The 787-9 replaces A330-300 from 25OCT20)

Manchester – Bridgetown eff 29MAR21 Increase from 3 weekly in S20 to 4 weekly, A330-200 operating

Manchester – Delhi Planned 3 weekly service cancelled (This route will not be offered as planned from late-October 2020)

Manchester – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replaces A330-200 in S20, 3 weekly

Manchester – New York JFK eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replaces -200, 1 daily

Manchester – Orlando eff 28MAR21 12 weekly A330-200/-300 replaces 747-400/A330-300 in S20