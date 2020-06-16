Icelandair mid-July 2020 operations as of 15JUN20

Icelandair in last week’s schedule update adjusted operational schedule up to 19JUL20, as the airline gradually restores regular passenger service starting this week. The following is planned operation for the week of 12JUL20 (12JUL20 – 18JUL20), where the airline schedules over 130 weekly departures from Reykjavik on 26 routes.
As the airline updated operational schedule until 19JUL20, the airline current lists additional routes and frequencies resumption from 20JUL20, largely unchanged compared to previous Airlineroute report on 08JUN20. Various travel restrictions remain in place may impact the airline's traffic rights and planned frequency.
Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Anchorage Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Barcelona Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (This route has been removed in late-March)
Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund 2 weekly (service operates 10JUL20 – 14AUG20, previously listed as cancelled in S20)
Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen Reduce from 32 to 21 weekly (Previously plan: 25 weekly)
Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)
Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)
Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Geneva Tentatively to resume on 20JUL20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki Reduce from 13 to 4 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – London Gatwick Service cancelled until 07OCT20
Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Madrid Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester Service cancelled until 01OCT20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Milan Malpensa Tentatively to resume on 20JUL20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Montreal Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark Tentatively to resume on 22JUL20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG Reduce from 16 to 8 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Philadelphia Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Portland OR Seasonal service cancelled in S20
Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle Reduce from 13 to 4 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 17 to 6 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Vancouver Service cancelled
Reykjavik Keflavik – Washington Dulles Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly
Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly
Icelandair mid-July 2020 operations as of 15JUN20
