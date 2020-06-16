Icelandair mid-July 2020 operations as of 15JUN20

Icelandair in last week’s schedule update adjusted operational schedule up to 19JUL20, as the airline gradually restores regular passenger service starting this week. The following is planned operation for the week of 12JUL20 (12JUL20 – 18JUL20), where the airline schedules over 130 weekly departures from Reykjavik on 26 routes.



As the airline updated operational schedule until 19JUL20, the airline current lists additional routes and frequencies resumption from 20JUL20, largely unchanged compared to previous Airlineroute report on 08JUN20. Various travel restrictions remain in place may impact the airline's traffic rights and planned frequency.



Reykjavik Keflavik – Amsterdam Reduce from 14 to 8 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Anchorage Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Barcelona Seasonal service cancelled in S20 (This route has been removed in late-March)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Bergen Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Berlin Tegel Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Billund 2 weekly (service operates 10JUL20 – 14AUG20, previously listed as cancelled in S20)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Boston Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Reykjavik Keflavik – Brussels Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Chicago O’Hare Reduce from 11 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Copenhagen Reduce from 32 to 21 weekly (Previously plan: 25 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Denver Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dublin Reduce from 10 to 4 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Reykjavik Keflavik – Dusseldorf Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Edmonton Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Frankfurt Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Geneva Tentatively to resume on 20JUL20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Glasgow Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Hamburg Reduce from 5 to 1 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Helsinki Reduce from 13 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Gatwick Service cancelled until 07OCT20

Reykjavik Keflavik – London Heathrow Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Madrid Reduce from 3 to 1 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Manchester Service cancelled until 01OCT20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Milan Malpensa Tentatively to resume on 20JUL20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Minneapolis/St. Paul Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Montreal Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Munich Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – New York JFK Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Newark Tentatively to resume on 22JUL20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Oslo Reduce from 17 to 7 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Paris CDG Reduce from 16 to 8 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Philadelphia Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Portland OR Seasonal service cancelled in S20

Reykjavik Keflavik – Seattle Reduce from 13 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Stockholm Arlanda Reduce from 17 to 6 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Toronto Reduce from 12 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Vancouver Service cancelled

Reykjavik Keflavik – Washington Dulles Reduce from 14 to 4 weekly

Reykjavik Keflavik – Zurich Reduce from 11 to 5 weekly