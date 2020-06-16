Scoot files expanded Indonesia network July - Oct 2020 as of 12JUN20

Scoot in last week’s schedule update filed planned service addition to Indonesia, part of the carrier’s network alignment with Silk Air. Planned operation as of 12JUN20 as follows.
Singapore – Balikpapan eff 11SEP20 3 weekly
Singapore – Makassar eff 01OCT20 3 weekly
Singapore – Manado eff 01JUL20 4 weekly (previously reported)
Singapore – Semarang eff 23SEP20 2 weekly
Singapore – Yogyakarta eff 01SEP20 5 weekly
Due to ongoing development, planned launch date and frequency remains subject to change.
