Air Astana resumes Turkey scheduled service from late-June 2020

Air Astana this weekend is resuming scheduled International service, initially with flights to Turkey. Planned operation from 20JUN20 to 30JUN20 as follows.

Almaty – Antalya eff 20JUN20 5 weekly

Almaty – Istanbul eff 21JUN20 5 weekly

Nur-Sultan – Antalya eff 21JUN20 2 weekly

Nur-Sultan – Istanbul eff 20JUN20 3 weekly



The airline intends to resume service to Tbilisi on 01JUL20, followed by Batumi on 03JUL20.