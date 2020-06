Ryanair / Laudamotion S20 network consolidation as of 18JUN20

Ryanair in the last few weeks filed network consolidation with Lauda, scheduled from late-June 2020. Latest adjustment, based on the airline’s web booking system as of 0330GMT 19JUN20, sees majority of Lauda’s service at Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Palma Mallorca and Vienna being transferred to Ryanair.



Following service continue to be operated by Lauda with OE-code in summer 2020 season:

Vienna – Tel Aviv eff 02JUL20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 12 weekly)



Following routes during the period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20 previously listed with Lauda’s OE-coded flight numbers including selected routes listed under Malta Air’s AL-code) are now listed under Ryanair’s FR-code. These services will be operated by a mix of Ryanair, Lauda, Malta Air aircraft. Despite listed as effective July 2020 on Airlineroute, certain service will resume between 20JUN20 and 30JUN20.



Dusseldorf – Alicante eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Dusseldorf – Corfu eff 04JUL20 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Faro eff 03JUL20 3 weekly

Dusseldorf – Fuerteventura eff 04JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Dusseldorf – Gran Canaria eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Dusseldorf – Ibiza eff 03JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Dusseldorf – Irakleion eff 06JUL20 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Kos eff 03JUL20 3 weekly

Dusseldorf – Malaga eff 03JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Dusseldorf – Palermo eff 04JUL20 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Palma Mallorca eff 03JUL20 16 weekly (Previous plan: 23 weekly)

Dusseldorf – Rhodes eff 04JUL20 1 weekly

Dusseldorf – Tenerife South eff 03JUL20 3 weekly

Stuttgart – Alghero eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Stuttgart – Bologna eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Stuttgart – Malaga eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Stuttgart – Milan Bergamo eff 04JUL20 3 weekly

Stuttgart – Naples eff 03JUL20 3 weekly

Stuttgart – Palma Mallorca eff 03JUL20 12 weekly (Previous plan: 15 weekly)

Stuttgart – Podgorica eff 04JUL20 1 weekly

Stuttgart – Zadar eff 05JUL20 1 weekly

Vienna – Alghero eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Vienna – Alicante eff 04JUL20 3 weekly

Vienna – Athens eff 02JUL20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Vienna – Barcelona eff 01JUL20 9 weekly (Previous plan: 12 weekly)

Vienna – Bordeaux eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Bourgas eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Vienna – Brindisi eff 01AUG20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01JUL20)

Vienna – Bristol eff 01JUL20 2 weekly

Vienna – Brussels South Charleroi eff 01JUL20 4 weekly (13 weekly from 01AUG20; Previous plan: 6 weekly from 01JUL20)

Vienna – Bucharest eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Vienna – Cagliari eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Catania eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Chania eff 01JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Vienna – Copenhagen eff 03JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Vienna – Corfu eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Dortmund eff 01JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 6 weekly)

Vienna – Dublin eff 02JUL20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 11 weekly)

Vienna – Edinburgh eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Faro eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 02AUG20; Previous plan: 3 weekly in July)

Vienna – Helsinki eff 06AUG20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily from 01JUL20)

Vienna – Ibiza eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Vienna – Irakleion eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Kalamata eff 06JUL20 1 weekly

Vienna – Kefallinia eff 07JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Vienna – Kos eff 06AUG20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly from 02JUL20)

Vienna – Kyiv Borispil eff 01JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 6 weekly)

Vienna – Larnaca eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Vienna – Lisbon eff 03JUL20 5 weekly (Previous plan: 6 weekly)

Vienna – London Stansted eff 01JUL20 9 weekly (Previous plan: 12 weekly)

Vienna – Madrid eff 01JUL20 9 weekly (Previous plan: 13 weekly)

Vienna – Malaga eff 01JUL20 3 weekly (7 weekly from 01AUG20; Previous plan: 5 weekly in July)

Vienna – Malta eff 01JUL20 3 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Vienna – Milan Bergamo eff 01JUL20 1 daily (2 daily from 01AUG20)

Vienna – Milan Malpensa eff 01AUG20 13 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily from 01JUL20)

Vienna – Mykonos eff 01JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Vienna – Palermo eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Palma Mallorca eff 01JUL20 7 weekly (Previous plan: 23 weekly)

Vienna – Paris Beauvais eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Vienna – Porto eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Vienna – Preveza eff 02JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Vienna – Rhodes eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Riga eff 02JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Vienna – Rome Fiumcino eff 01JUL20 9 weekly (14 weekly from 01AUG20; Previous plan: 11 weekly)

Vienna – Santander eff 02JUL20 2 weekly

Vienna – Seville eff 04JUL20 2 weekly

Vienna – Shannon eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (Malta Air AL-code transfers to Ryanair FR-code)

Vienna – Skiathos eff 04JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Vienna – Sofia eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 06AUG20; Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Vienna – Tallinn eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Thessaloniki eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (5 weekly from 01AUG20; Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Vienna – Thira eff 04JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Vienna – Valencia eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (5 weekly from 03AUG20; Previous plan: 4 weekly, including 2 weekly with Malta Air AL-code)

Vienna – Varna eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Vilnius eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 3 weekly)

Vienna – Zadar eff 03JUL20 2 weekly (3rd weekly from 05AUG20 with Malta Air AL-code; Previous plan: 3 weekly in July)

Vienna – Zakinthos eff 03JUL20 2 weekly

Vienna – Zaragoza Previous plan: 2 weekly from 02JUL20



Planned new routes due to fleet reassignment, recently opened for reservation (service operated by Ryanair, Lauda, Malta Air, Buzz aircraft):

Dusseldorf – Barcelona eff 01AUG20 5 weekly

Dusseldorf – Dublin eff 01AUG20 4 weekly

Dusseldorf – London Stansted eff 01AUG20 4 weekly

Stuttgart – Barcelona eff 17JUL20 2 weekly

Stuttgart – Split eff 05JUL20 1 weekly

Vienna – Bari eff 02AUG20 4 weekly

Vienna – Cologne eff 01AUG20 1 daily

Vienna – Eindhoven eff 02AUG20 4 weekly

Vienna – Gdansk eff 02AUG20 4 weekly

Vienna – Naples eff 01AUG20 3 weekly

Vienna – Paphos eff 01AUG20 2 weekly

Vienna – Warsaw Modlin eff 01AUG20 1 daily



Following routes has been cancelled between 01JUL20 and 24OCT20. These routes now scheduled to resume from 25OCT20 continues to list under Lauda’s OE-coded flight numbers:

Dusseldorf – Copenhagen Previous plan: 3 weekly from 03JUL20

Dusseldorf – Marrakesh Previous plan: 1 weekly from 03JUL20

Dusseldorf – Milan Bergamo Previous plan: 2 weekly from 04JUL20

Dusseldorf – Naples Previous plan: 1 weekly from 04JUL20

Dusseldorf – Seville Previous plan: 1 weekly from 04JUL20

Dusseldorf – Stockholm Skavsta Previous plan: 1 weekly from 05JUL20

Stuttgart – Budapest Previous plan: 2 weekly from 03JUL20

Stuttgart – Copenhagen Previous plan: 2 weekly from 05JUL20

Stuttgart – Krakow Previous plan: 1 weekly from 04JUL20

Stuttgart – Kyiv Borispil Previous plan: 3 weekly from 03JUL20

Stuttgart – Palermo Previous plan: 1 weekly from 06JUL20

Stuttgart – Seville Previous plan: 1 weekly from 05JUL20

Stuttgart – Valencia Previous plan: 1 weekly from 04JUL20

Stuttgart – Venice Previous plan: 2 weekly from 05JUL20

Vienna – Banja Luka Previous plan: 2 weekly from 03JUL20

Vienna – Beirut Previous plan: 2 weekly from 01JUL20

Vienna – Billund Previous plan: 2 weekly from 02JUL20

Vienna – Birmingham Previous plan: 3 weekly from 02JUL20

Vienna – Bologna Previous plan: 5 weekly from 01JUL20

Vienna – Gothenburg Previous plan: 3 weekly from 03JUL20

Vienna – Kherson Previous plan: 2 weekly from 03JUL20

Vienna – Lappeenranta Previous plan: 2 weekly from 01JUL20

Vienna – Liverpool Previous plan: 2 weekly from 03JUL20

Vienna – Muenster Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01JUL20

Vienna – Oslo Torp Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01JUL20

Vienna – Stockholm Skavsta Previous plan: 4 weekly from 03JUL20



Following routes has been cancelled, including flights on/after 25OCT20. These routes previously listed under Lauda’s OE-coded flight numbers:

Stuttgart – Gothenburg Previous plan: 2 weekly from 03JUL20

Stuttgart – Porto Previous plan: 1 weekly from 04JUL20

Stuttgart – Vienna Previous plan: 6 weekly from 03JUL20

Vienna – Antalya Previous plan: 4 weekly from 01JUL20

Vienna – Bodrum Previous plan: 2 weekly from 03JUL20

Vienna – Dalaman Previous plan: 2 weekly from 04JUL20

Vienna – Dubrovnik Previous plan: 4 weekly from 02JUL20

Vienna – Lamezia Terme Previous plan: 2 weekly from 04JUL20

Vienna – Marseille Previous plan: 3 weekly from 02JUL20

Vienna – Perugia Previous plan: 2 weekly from 04JUL20

Vienna – Rimini Previous plan: 2 weekly from 03JUL20 (Including Malta Air service)



Following routes lists both Ryanair’s FR-code and Lauda’s OE-code flight numbers (both operated by Lauda aircraft), only OE-code flight numbers is open for reservation. Various frequency changes also in effect:

Palma Mallorca – Dresden eff 03JUL20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 5 weekly)

Palma Mallorca – Erfurt eff 05JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly from 01JUL20)

Palma Mallorca – Friedrichshafen eff 04JUL20 2 weekly (Previous plan: 4 weekly)

Palma Mallorca – Hannover eff 03JUL20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Palma Mallorca – Klagenfurt eff 03JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Palma Mallorca – Knock eff 03JUL20 1 weekly (Previous plan: 2 weekly)

Palma Mallorca – Muenster eff 03JUL20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 1 daily)

Palma Mallorca – Munich eff 03JUL20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 17 weekly)

Palma Mallorca – Nuremberg eff 01JUL20 6 weekly (2 of 6 weekly operated by FR; Previous plan: 7 weekly)

Palma Mallorca – Salzburg eff 03JUL20 4 weekly (Previous plan: 7 weekly)