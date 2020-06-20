United Airlines in previous week’s schedule update (weekend of 12JUN20) removed Newark – Manchester schedule, previously scheduled to resume on 24OCT20. Operational schedule for flights in summer 2021 season is also removed and no longer available for reservation.
UA081 EWR1920 – 0705+1MAN 763 D
UA080 MAN0900 – 1200EWR 763 D
United removes planned Newark – Manchester service resumption from late-Oct 2020
