Air Greenland in summer 2020 season is cancelling seasonal service on Narsarsuaq – Copenhagen route, originally scheduled from 18JUN20 to 03SEP20. The airline previously scheduled 3 weekly flights with leased Boeing 737 aircraft.
GL786 UAK1445 – 2315CPH 737 234
GL785 CPH1220 – 1310UAK 737 24
GL785 CPH1225 – 1315UAK 737 3
The airline will continue to operate Kangerlussuaq – Copenhagen service, 4 times weekly in July.
Air Greenland cancels Narsarsuaq – Copenhagen service in S20
