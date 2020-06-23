Lufthansa starting tomorrow resumes scheduled passenger service to Mainland China, initially operating Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong route once weekly, from 24JUN20. Initially service operated by Airbus A340-300 aircraft, switching to Boeing 747-8I from 01JUL20.
LH728 FRA1710 – 0955+1PVG 74H 3
LH729 PVG1315 – 1855FRA 74H 5
Lufthansa resumes Shanghai passenger service from late-June 2020
