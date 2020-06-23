TAAG Angola in recent schedule update filed preliminary International operations, which would see the airline resumes International scheduled service as early as 01JUL20. Preliminary operation remains subject to change, pending on travel restrictions.
Luanda – Cape Town eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 737-700
Luanda – Johannesburg eff 01JUL20 5 weekly 737-700
Luanda – Kinshasa eff 06JUL20 1 weekly 737-700
Luanda – Lagos eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-700
Luanda – Lisbon eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 777-200ER
Luanda – Maputo eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-700
Luanda – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Luanda – Sao Tome eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737-700
Luanda – Windhoek eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-700
TAAG Angola July 2020 Preliminary International operations
