Air Tahiti network reduction from 29JUN20; 26 destinations cancelled

Air Tahiti has outlined planned operation from 29JUN20, for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. The airline’s overall operation will gradually increase, compare to the period of 22MAY20 – 28JUN20. Revised Northern summer schedule sees the airline serving 22 destinations (including Papeete and Rarotonga), instead of 48.



The airline will only serve following domestic destinations from 29JUN20:



Ahe, Arutua, Bora Bora, Fakarava, Hao, Hiva Oa, Huahine, Makemo, Manihi, Mataiva, Moorea (resumes 17JUL20), Nuku Hiva, Papeete (Tahiti), Raiatea, Raivavae, Rangiroa, Rimatara, Rurutu, Tikehau, Totegegie, Tubuai.



Following destinations are cancelled:

Anaa, Apataki, Aratika, Faaite, Fakahina, Fangatau, Hikueru, Katiu, Kauehi, Kaukura, Maupiti, Napuka, Niau, Nukutavake, Puka Puka, Pukarua, Raroia, Reao, Takapoto, Takaroa, Takume, Tatakoto, Tureia, Ua Huka, Ua Pou, Vahitahi.



The period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20 sees the airline operates a total of 3824 flights (OAG schedules as of 21JUN20), reduced from 8701 (as of 03MAY20). The following is a list of changes and cancellations, listed on one-way basis due to certain routes served on circular/triangle routing basis. Number of flights schedule listed is for the entire period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20, not weekly.



Frequency changes:

Ahe – Manihi Reduce from 28 to 27 flights

Arutua – Ahe Increase from 10 to 17 flights

Arutua – Papeete Reduce from 13 to 10 flights

Bora Bora – Huahine Reduce from 75 to 6 flights (Nonstop sector operates until 09AUG20, operating 1 weekly)

Bora Bora – Moorea Reduce from 100 to 16 flights (One-way sector resumes 02SEP20, operating 2 weekly)

Bora Bora – Papeete Reduce from 827 to 283 flights (Reduction from 47-52 weekly to 14-15 weekly)

Bora Bora – Raiatea 201 flights (no changes)

Bora Bora – Rangiroa Reduce from 83 to 29 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)

Fakarava – Papeete Reduce from 88 to 50 flights

Fakarava – Rangiroa Reduce from 33 to 15 flights

Hao – Makemo 16 flights (no changes)

Hao – Papeete Reduce from 51 to 2 flights

Hao – Totegegie Reduce from 10 to 2 flights

Hiva Oa – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 78 to 55 flights

Hiva Oa – Papeete Reduce from 62 to 41 flights

Huahine – Bora Bora Reduce from 116 to 67 flights

Huahine – Papeete Reduce from 210 to 183 flights

Huahine – Raiatea Reduce from 205 to 135 flights

Makemo – Papeete Reduce from 28 to 16 flights

Manihi – Papeete Reduce from 33 to 27 flights

Mataiva – Papeete Reduce from 17 to 6 flights

Mataiva – Ranrigoa Reduce from 16 to 12 flights

Mataiva – Tikehau 5 flights (Routing addition)

Moorea – Bora Bora Reduce from 158 to 30 flights (Reduction from 10-11 weekly to 3 weekly)

Moorea – Huahine Reduce from 83 to 23 flights

Moorea – Raiatea Reduce from 88 to 22 flights

Moorea – Papeete Reduce from 116 to 16 flights (Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, one-way from Moorea resumes 02SEP20)

Nuku Hiva – Hiva Oa Reduce from 71 to 41 flights

Nuku Hiva – Papeete Reduce from 89 to 55 flights

Papeete – Ahe Reduce from 23 to 10 flights

Papeete – Arutua Reduce from 50 to 27 flights

Papeete – Bora Bora Reduce from 705 to 217 flights (Reduce from up to 44 weekly to 14-15 weekly)

Papeete – Fakarava Reduce from 75 to 31 flights

Papeete – Hao Reduce from 26 to 18 flights

Papeete – Hiva Oa Reduce from 69 to 55 flights

Papeete – Huahine Reduce from 241 to 181 flights

Papeete – Mataiva Increase from 16 to 18 flights

Papeete – Moorea Reduce from 329 to 75 flights (Reduce from 19 to 3 weekly, 7 weekly from September; one-way from Papeete resumes 17JUL20)

Papeete – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 82 to 41 flights

Papeete – Raiatea Reduce from 368 to 290 flights

Papeete – Raivavae Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Papeete – Rangiroa Reduce from 176 to 82 flights

Papeete – Rimatara Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Papeete – Rurutu Reduce from 48 to 38 flights

Papeete – Tikehau Reduce from 99 to 65 flights

Papeete – Totegegie Reduce from 19 to 14 flights

Papeete – Tubuai Reduce from 28 to 21 flights

Raiatea – Bora Bora Reduce from 292 to 221 flights

Raiatea – Huahine Increase from 148 to 175 flights

Raiatea – Papeete Reduce from 422 to 252 flights (Reduce from 31 to 15-16 weekly)

Raivavae – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Raivavae – Tubuai Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Rangiroa – Fakarava Reduce from 67 to 34 flights

Rangiroa – Mataiva Reduce from 17 to 15 flights

Rangiroa – Papeete Reduce from 236 to 106 flights

Rangiroa – Tikehau Reduce from 79 to 51 flights

Rimatara – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Rimatara – Rurutu Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Tikehau – Papeete Reduce from 79 to 53 flights

Tikehau – Rangiroa Reduce from 116 to 68 flights

Totegegie – Hao Reduce from 11 to 2 flights

Totegegie – Papeete Reduce from 18 to 14 flights

Tubuai – Papeete Reduce from 60 to 30 flights

Tubuai – Raivavae Increase from 16 to 21 flights



The airline’s sole International route, Papeete – Rarotonga, tentatively scheduled to resume on 05SEP20, operating once weekly. Further changes likely.



Cancellations:

Ahe – Papeete 21 flights

Anaa – Faaite 12 flights

Anaa – Papeete 17 flights

Apataki – Arutua 17 flights

Apataki – Papeete 17 flights

Aratika – Kauehi 17 flights

Aratika – Papeete 5 flights

Aratika – Rangiroa 7 flights

Arutua – Apataki 17 flights

Arutua – Kaukura 17 flights

Arutua – Niau 10 flights

Bora Bora – Maupiti 16 flights

Faaite – Papeete 12 flights

Fakahina – Fangatau 10 flights

Fakarava – Aratika 12 flights

Fakarava – Kauehi 5 flights

Fakarava – Takume 12 flights

Fangatau – Raroia 10 flights

Hikueru – Hao 17 flights

Hiva Oa – Ua Huka 39 flights

Hiva Oa – Ua Pou 40 flights

Huahine – Moorea 16 flights

Katiu – Kauehi 7 flights

Katiu – Papeete 17 flights

Kauehi – Papeete 12 flights

Kaukura – Papeete 24 flights

Makemo – Anaa 10 flights

Makemo – Katiu 7 flights

Makemo – Raroia 7 flights

Manihi – Ahe 16 flights

Maupiti – Bora Bora 16 flights

Maupiti – Papeete 73 flights

Maupiti – Raiatea 66 flights

Napuka – Puka Puka 10 flights

Niau – Fakarava 8 flights

Niau – Kaukura 7 flights

Niau – Papeete 2 flights

Nuku Hiva – Ua Huka 37 flights

Nuku Hiva – Ua Pou 88 flights

Nukutavake – Vahitahi 11 flights

Papeete – Anaa 19 flights

Papeete – Apataki 17 flights

Papeete – Aratika 17 flights

Papeete – Hikueru 7 flights

Papeete – Makemo 24 flights

Papeete – Manihi 5 flights

Papeete – Maupiti 73 flights

Papeete – Napuka 10 flights

Papeete – Niau 7 flights

Papeete – Raroia 10 flights

Papeete – Takaroa 40 flights

Papeete – Tatakoto 12 flights

Papeete – Tureia 11 flights

Puka Puka – Fakahina 10 flights

Pukarua – Reao 12 flights

Raiatea – Maupiti 66 flights

Rangiroa – Bora Bora 32 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)

Raroia – Hikueru 10 flights

Raroia – Papeete 17 flights

Reao – Hao 12 flights

Takapoto – Takaroa 24 flights

Takaroa – Manihi 16 flights

Takaroa – Papeete 24 flights

Takaroa – Takapoto 24 flights

Takume – Makemo 12 flights

Tatakoto – Pukarua 12 flights

Tubuai – Rurutu 15 flights

Tureia – Nukutavake 11 flights

Ua Huka – Hiva Oa 39 flights

Ua Huka – Nuku Hiva 37 flights

Ua Huka – Ua Pou 19 flights

Ua Pou – Hiva Oa 40 flights

Ua Pou – Nuku Hiva 88 flights

Ua Pou – Ua Huka 19 flights

Vahitahi – Hao 11 flights