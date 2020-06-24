Air Tahiti network reduction from 29JUN20; 26 destinations cancelled

Air Tahiti has outlined planned operation from 29JUN20, for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season. The airline’s overall operation will gradually increase, compare to the period of 22MAY20 – 28JUN20. Revised Northern summer schedule sees the airline serving 22 destinations (including Papeete and Rarotonga), instead of 48.
The airline will only serve following domestic destinations from 29JUN20:
Ahe, Arutua, Bora Bora, Fakarava, Hao, Hiva Oa, Huahine, Makemo, Manihi, Mataiva, Moorea (resumes 17JUL20), Nuku Hiva, Papeete (Tahiti), Raiatea, Raivavae, Rangiroa, Rimatara, Rurutu, Tikehau, Totegegie, Tubuai.
Following destinations are cancelled:
Anaa, Apataki, Aratika, Faaite, Fakahina, Fangatau, Hikueru, Katiu, Kauehi, Kaukura, Maupiti, Napuka, Niau, Nukutavake, Puka Puka, Pukarua, Raroia, Reao, Takapoto, Takaroa, Takume, Tatakoto, Tureia, Ua Huka, Ua Pou, Vahitahi.
The period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20 sees the airline operates a total of 3824 flights (OAG schedules as of 21JUN20), reduced from 8701 (as of 03MAY20). The following is a list of changes and cancellations, listed on one-way basis due to certain routes served on circular/triangle routing basis. Number of flights schedule listed is for the entire period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20, not weekly.
Frequency changes:
Ahe – Manihi Reduce from 28 to 27 flights
Arutua – Ahe Increase from 10 to 17 flights
Arutua – Papeete Reduce from 13 to 10 flights
Bora Bora – Huahine Reduce from 75 to 6 flights (Nonstop sector operates until 09AUG20, operating 1 weekly)
Bora Bora – Moorea Reduce from 100 to 16 flights (One-way sector resumes 02SEP20, operating 2 weekly)
Bora Bora – Papeete Reduce from 827 to 283 flights (Reduction from 47-52 weekly to 14-15 weekly)
Bora Bora – Raiatea 201 flights (no changes)
Bora Bora – Rangiroa Reduce from 83 to 29 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)
Fakarava – Papeete Reduce from 88 to 50 flights
Fakarava – Rangiroa Reduce from 33 to 15 flights
Hao – Makemo 16 flights (no changes)
Hao – Papeete Reduce from 51 to 2 flights
Hao – Totegegie Reduce from 10 to 2 flights
Hiva Oa – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 78 to 55 flights
Hiva Oa – Papeete Reduce from 62 to 41 flights
Huahine – Bora Bora Reduce from 116 to 67 flights
Huahine – Papeete Reduce from 210 to 183 flights
Huahine – Raiatea Reduce from 205 to 135 flights
Makemo – Papeete Reduce from 28 to 16 flights
Manihi – Papeete Reduce from 33 to 27 flights
Mataiva – Papeete Reduce from 17 to 6 flights
Mataiva – Ranrigoa Reduce from 16 to 12 flights
Mataiva – Tikehau 5 flights (Routing addition)
Moorea – Bora Bora Reduce from 158 to 30 flights (Reduction from 10-11 weekly to 3 weekly)
Moorea – Huahine Reduce from 83 to 23 flights
Moorea – Raiatea Reduce from 88 to 22 flights
Moorea – Papeete Reduce from 116 to 16 flights (Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, one-way from Moorea resumes 02SEP20)
Nuku Hiva – Hiva Oa Reduce from 71 to 41 flights
Nuku Hiva – Papeete Reduce from 89 to 55 flights
Papeete – Ahe Reduce from 23 to 10 flights
Papeete – Arutua Reduce from 50 to 27 flights
Papeete – Bora Bora Reduce from 705 to 217 flights (Reduce from up to 44 weekly to 14-15 weekly)
Papeete – Fakarava Reduce from 75 to 31 flights
Papeete – Hao Reduce from 26 to 18 flights
Papeete – Hiva Oa Reduce from 69 to 55 flights
Papeete – Huahine Reduce from 241 to 181 flights
Papeete – Mataiva Increase from 16 to 18 flights
Papeete – Moorea Reduce from 329 to 75 flights (Reduce from 19 to 3 weekly, 7 weekly from September; one-way from Papeete resumes 17JUL20)
Papeete – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 82 to 41 flights
Papeete – Raiatea Reduce from 368 to 290 flights
Papeete – Raivavae Reduce from 34 to 17 flights
Papeete – Rangiroa Reduce from 176 to 82 flights
Papeete – Rimatara Reduce from 34 to 17 flights
Papeete – Rurutu Reduce from 48 to 38 flights
Papeete – Tikehau Reduce from 99 to 65 flights
Papeete – Totegegie Reduce from 19 to 14 flights
Papeete – Tubuai Reduce from 28 to 21 flights
Raiatea – Bora Bora Reduce from 292 to 221 flights
Raiatea – Huahine Increase from 148 to 175 flights
Raiatea – Papeete Reduce from 422 to 252 flights (Reduce from 31 to 15-16 weekly)
Raivavae – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights
Raivavae – Tubuai Reduce from 34 to 17 flights
Rangiroa – Fakarava Reduce from 67 to 34 flights
Rangiroa – Mataiva Reduce from 17 to 15 flights
Rangiroa – Papeete Reduce from 236 to 106 flights
Rangiroa – Tikehau Reduce from 79 to 51 flights
Rimatara – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights
Rimatara – Rurutu Reduce from 34 to 17 flights
Tikehau – Papeete Reduce from 79 to 53 flights
Tikehau – Rangiroa Reduce from 116 to 68 flights
Totegegie – Hao Reduce from 11 to 2 flights
Totegegie – Papeete Reduce from 18 to 14 flights
Tubuai – Papeete Reduce from 60 to 30 flights
Tubuai – Raivavae Increase from 16 to 21 flights
The airline’s sole International route, Papeete – Rarotonga, tentatively scheduled to resume on 05SEP20, operating once weekly. Further changes likely.
Cancellations:
Ahe – Papeete 21 flights
Anaa – Faaite 12 flights
Anaa – Papeete 17 flights
Apataki – Arutua 17 flights
Apataki – Papeete 17 flights
Aratika – Kauehi 17 flights
Aratika – Papeete 5 flights
Aratika – Rangiroa 7 flights
Arutua – Apataki 17 flights
Arutua – Kaukura 17 flights
Arutua – Niau 10 flights
Bora Bora – Maupiti 16 flights
Faaite – Papeete 12 flights
Fakahina – Fangatau 10 flights
Fakarava – Aratika 12 flights
Fakarava – Kauehi 5 flights
Fakarava – Takume 12 flights
Fangatau – Raroia 10 flights
Hikueru – Hao 17 flights
Hiva Oa – Ua Huka 39 flights
Hiva Oa – Ua Pou 40 flights
Huahine – Moorea 16 flights
Katiu – Kauehi 7 flights
Katiu – Papeete 17 flights
Kauehi – Papeete 12 flights
Kaukura – Papeete 24 flights
Makemo – Anaa 10 flights
Makemo – Katiu 7 flights
Makemo – Raroia 7 flights
Manihi – Ahe 16 flights
Maupiti – Bora Bora 16 flights
Maupiti – Papeete 73 flights
Maupiti – Raiatea 66 flights
Napuka – Puka Puka 10 flights
Niau – Fakarava 8 flights
Niau – Kaukura 7 flights
Niau – Papeete 2 flights
Nuku Hiva – Ua Huka 37 flights
Nuku Hiva – Ua Pou 88 flights
Nukutavake – Vahitahi 11 flights
Papeete – Anaa 19 flights
Papeete – Apataki 17 flights
Papeete – Aratika 17 flights
Papeete – Hikueru 7 flights
Papeete – Makemo 24 flights
Papeete – Manihi 5 flights
Papeete – Maupiti 73 flights
Papeete – Napuka 10 flights
Papeete – Niau 7 flights
Papeete – Raroia 10 flights
Papeete – Takaroa 40 flights
Papeete – Tatakoto 12 flights
Papeete – Tureia 11 flights
Puka Puka – Fakahina 10 flights
Pukarua – Reao 12 flights
Raiatea – Maupiti 66 flights
Rangiroa – Bora Bora 32 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)
Raroia – Hikueru 10 flights
Raroia – Papeete 17 flights
Reao – Hao 12 flights
Takapoto – Takaroa 24 flights
Takaroa – Manihi 16 flights
Takaroa – Papeete 24 flights
Takaroa – Takapoto 24 flights
Takume – Makemo 12 flights
Tatakoto – Pukarua 12 flights
Tubuai – Rurutu 15 flights
Tureia – Nukutavake 11 flights
Ua Huka – Hiva Oa 39 flights
Ua Huka – Nuku Hiva 37 flights
Ua Huka – Ua Pou 19 flights
Ua Pou – Hiva Oa 40 flights
Ua Pou – Nuku Hiva 88 flights
Ua Pou – Ua Huka 19 flights
Vahitahi – Hao 11 flights
