Singapore Airlines removes Brussels schedule and reservations in 2020/21

Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update removed Singapore – Brussels service, including flights in Summer 2021 season. The Star Alliance member previously filed inventory changes as early as late-April/early-May 2020 (highlighted on Airlineroute on 07MAY20) , which only displayed Z / S / Y-fare available for reservation from 25OCT20 to 31MAR21, and all fare classes available on/after 01APR21.



Latest update sees the removal of reservation and schedule listing. Previously filed schedule for Northern summer 2021 season as follows.



SQ304 SIN2355 – 0750+1BRU 359 x126

SQ303 BRU1220 – 0655+1SIN 359 x237