Bamboo Airways delays new International routes launch to August 2020

Bamboo Airways has revised planned new International routes launch, previously scheduled from 01JUL20. Latest adjustment as of 0800GMT 25JUN20 as follows.



Hanoi – Kaohsiung eff 01AUG20 1 daily A321

Hanoi – Seoul Incheon eff 01AUG20 1 daily 787-9 (Bamboo Economy Fare category is not available for travel until 03SEP20 inclusive)

Hanoi – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01AUG20 1 daily A321



Further changes to planned International service remains subject to change.