Air Macau July 2020 operations as of 25JUN20

Air Macau as of Thursday (25JUN20) outlined planned operation for the month of July 2020. Due to travel restrictions, certain routes see the airline not operating passenger service on outbound flights from Macau.



Macau – Bangkok 1 weekly

Macau – Beijing Capital 1 weekly (2 weekly from 20JUL20)

Macau – Chengdu eff 17JUL20 1 weekly

Macau – Hangzhou 1 weekly (2 weekly from 19JUL20)

Macau – Kaohsiung eff 07JUL20 1 weekly

Macau – Nanjing eff 19JUL20 1 weekly

Macau – Nanning 2 weekly

Macau – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly

Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (2 weekly from 21JUL20)

Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 1 daily (2 daily from 16JUL20)

Macau – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly (Except week of 20JUL20)

Macau – Xiamen 2 weekly