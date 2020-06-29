JSX (JetSuiteX) in July 2020 plans to offer 4 new domestic routes, on board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft. Planned new routes include the following.
Burbank – Monterey eff 23JUL20 4 weekly Embraer ERJ135 (Previously scheduled from 02JUL20)
XE804/B65245 BUR1430 – 1535MRY ER3 x236
XE807/B65246 MRY1250 – 1355BUR ER3 x236
Las Vegas – Seattle Boeing Field eff 23JUL20 4 weekly Embraer ERJ135
XE361 LAS1335 – 1555BFI ER3 x236
XE360 BFI1050 – 1305LAS ER3 x236
Orange County – Monterey eff 02JUL20 4 weekly Embraer ERJ135
XE805/B65247 SNA1100 – 1215MRY ER3 x236
XE806/B65248 MRY1610 – 1725SNA ER3 x236
Orange County – Phoenix eff 23JUL20 4 weekly Embraer ERJ135
XE602 SNA1400 – 1520PHX ER3 x234
XE601 PHX0800 – 0920SNA ER3 x234
JSX adds new domestic US routes in July 2020
