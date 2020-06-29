Georgian Airways July 2020 operations as of 28JUN20

Georgian Airways has revised planned operation for the month of July 2020, based on OAG schedules listing as of 28JUN20. Latest adjustment sees downsizing of operation, compared to previous plan. Additional changes remain likely, pending on various travel restrictions.



Batumi – Tel Aviv eff 19JUL20 2 weekly 737

Tbilisi – Amsterdam eff 04JUL20 2 weekly 737

Tbilisi – Berlin Schoenefeld eff 03JUL20 1 weekly E190

Tbilisi – Moscow Vnukovo eff 14JUL20 1 daily 737

Tbilisi – Paris CDG eff 07JUL20 1 weekly 737

Tbilisi – Tel Aviv one flight on 02JUL20

Tbilisi – Vienna eff 05JUL20 1 weekly E190