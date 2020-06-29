Swiss International Air Lines this week schedules one-time widebody aircraft on Zurich – Valencia route. On 01JUL20, the Star Alliance carrier plans to operate Airbus A330-300 aircraft, instead of A321.
LX2142 ZRH1240 – 1450VLC 333 01JUL20
LX2143 VLC1550 – 1755ZRH 333 01JUL20
Swiss schedules one-time A330 Valencia service on 01JUL20
