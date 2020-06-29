Hong Kong Airlines July 2020 operations as of 26JUN20

Hong Kong Airlines has outlined planned operation for the month of July 2020, which sees the airline’s intention to resume 7 routes from 08JUL20. Planned operation is likely to change, and various travel restrictions will impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights.



Following plan is as of 26JUN20.



Hong Kong – Bangkok eff 08JUL20 1 daily A330-300

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital eff 08JUL20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Haikou eff 08JUL20 1 daily A320

Hong Kong – Hangzhou eff 09JUL20 3 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Manila 5 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 13JUL20)

Hong Kong – Nanjing eff 08JUL20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Sanya eff 08JUL20 1 daily A320

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily A320 (2 daily A320 from 08JUL20)

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 09JUL20 3 weekly A330-300