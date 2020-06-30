British Airways S20 London Gatwick service cancellations as of 26JUN20

British Airways in the last few weeks gradually filed changes to its network at London Gatwick, for summer 2020 season. Upon service resumption from 15JUL20, the airline will not be resuming following routes for the remainder of summer 2020 season.



London Gatwick – Almeria

London Gatwick – Antalya

London Gatwick – Corfu (BA operates service to/from London Heathrow)

London Gatwick – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas

London Gatwick – Lima

London Gatwick – Milan Bergamo

London Gatwick – New York JFK

London Gatwick – Nice (BA continues to operate to/from London Heathrow)

London Gatwick – Rome (BA continues to operate to/from London Heathrow)

London Gatwick – San Jose (Costa Rica)

London Gatwick – Toronto (BA continues to operate to/from London Heathrow)