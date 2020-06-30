British Airways in the last few weeks gradually filed changes to its network at London Gatwick, for summer 2020 season. Upon service resumption from 15JUL20, the airline will not be resuming following routes for the remainder of summer 2020 season.
London Gatwick – Almeria
London Gatwick – Antalya
London Gatwick – Corfu (BA operates service to/from London Heathrow)
London Gatwick – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas
London Gatwick – Lima
London Gatwick – Milan Bergamo
London Gatwick – New York JFK
London Gatwick – Nice (BA continues to operate to/from London Heathrow)
London Gatwick – Rome (BA continues to operate to/from London Heathrow)
London Gatwick – San Jose (Costa Rica)
London Gatwick – Toronto (BA continues to operate to/from London Heathrow)
British Airways S20 London Gatwick service cancellations as of 26JUN20
