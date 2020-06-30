Air Belgium adds Brussels – Mauritius service from mid-Dec 2020

Air Belgium from mid-December 2020 is launching new route to Indian Ocean, where the airline plans Brussels – Mauritius service. From 15DEC20, Airbus A340-300 aircraft will operate this route twice weekly. This also marks the first time the airline operates service from Brussels Airport (BRU), instead of Brussels South Charleroi.



KF2301 BRU1920 – 1010+1MRU 343 25

KF2302 MRU2200 – 0720+1BRU 343 36