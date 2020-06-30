Star Marianas Air July 2020 operations

Star Marianas Air this week restores additional service on Saipan – Rota route, as the airline recently updated schedule from 29JUN20. For the month of July 2020, planned operation as follows.



Rota – Guam Service remain unavailable

Saipan – Rota 4 weekly (6 weekly from 29JUN20)

Saipan – Tinian 6 daily (Originally scheduled 12 daily)



Additional service may be offered pending on the airline’s reposition flights.