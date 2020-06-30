Star Marianas Air this week restores additional service on Saipan – Rota route, as the airline recently updated schedule from 29JUN20. For the month of July 2020, planned operation as follows.
Rota – Guam Service remain unavailable
Saipan – Rota 4 weekly (6 weekly from 29JUN20)
Saipan – Tinian 6 daily (Originally scheduled 12 daily)
Additional service may be offered pending on the airline’s reposition flights.
Star Marianas Air July 2020 operations
Posted
Star Marianas Air this week restores additional service on Saipan – Rota route, as the airline recently updated schedule from 29JUN20. For the month of July 2020, planned operation as follows.