Wings of Lebanon S20 operations as of 30JUN20

Wings of Lebanon in the OAG has filed operations for summer 2020 season, between July and October 2020. Based on schedule listing and comparison, the airline is slated to add following 5 new routes.



Beirut – Antalya eff 04JUL20 2 weekly 737-700

Beirut – Dalaman eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 737-700

Beirut – Dusseldorf eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-700

Beirut – Mykonos eff 16JUL20 2 weekly 737-700

Beirut – Stockholm Arlanda eff 03JUL20 1 weekly 737-700



The airline also lists 2 weekly Beirut – Adana and 1 weekly Beirut – Berlin Schoenefeld flights.