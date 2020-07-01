China Southern moves A380 Beijing Daxing service to mid-Oct 2020

By Jim Liu

China Southern in recent schedule update filed revised A380 service at Beijing Daxing. From 16OCT20 to 24OCT20, the airline plans to operate the A380 twice daily to/from Guangzhou, one daily to/from Shenzhen. Additional changes remain likely.

Guangzhou – Beijing Daxing
CZ3149 CAN0830 – 1155PKX 380 D
CZ3999 CAN1500 – 1815PKX 380 D

CZ3122 PKX1730 – 2050CAN 380 D
CZ3110 PKX1930 – 2235CAN 380 D

Shenzhen – Beijing Daxing
CZ8899 SZX1330 – 1655PKX 380 D
CZ3194 PKX0810 – 1130SZX 380 D