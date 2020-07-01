China Southern in recent schedule update filed revised A380 service at Beijing Daxing. From 16OCT20 to 24OCT20, the airline plans to operate the A380 twice daily to/from Guangzhou, one daily to/from Shenzhen. Additional changes remain likely.
Guangzhou – Beijing Daxing
CZ3149 CAN0830 – 1155PKX 380 D
CZ3999 CAN1500 – 1815PKX 380 D
CZ3122 PKX1730 – 2050CAN 380 D
CZ3110 PKX1930 – 2235CAN 380 D
Shenzhen – Beijing Daxing
CZ8899 SZX1330 – 1655PKX 380 D
CZ3194 PKX0810 – 1130SZX 380 D
China Southern moves A380 Beijing Daxing service to mid-Oct 2020
Posted
China Southern in recent schedule update filed revised A380 service at Beijing Daxing. From 16OCT20 to 24OCT20, the airline plans to operate the A380 twice daily to/from Guangzhou, one daily to/from Shenzhen. Additional changes remain likely.