BA CityFlyer adds London City – Belfast service from Sep 2020

BA CityFlyer in September 2020 is launching new domestic route from London City, where the airline plans to offer London City – Belfast City flights, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. Initially service operates 6 weekly from 01SEP20, increasing to 10 weekly from 12OCT20.



BA8752 LCY0700 – 0825BHD E90 123

BA8758 LCY1715 – 1840BHD E90 457



BA8753 BHD0900 – 1035LCY E90 123

BA8757 BHD1915 – 2050LCY E90 457



From 12OCT20, BA8752/8753 operates Day x567, BA8758/8757 operates Day x6.



During winter season from 25OCT20, service will increase to 18 weekly.



BA8752 LCY0855 – 1020BHD E90 x7

BA8756 LCY1505 – 1630BHD E90 x6

BA8758 LCY1915 – 2040BHD E90 x6



BA8751 BHD0645 – 0820LCY E90 x7

BA8753 BHD1055 – 1225LCY E90 x67

BA8755 BHD1255 – 1425LCY E90 7

BA8757 BHD1705 – 1840LCY E90 x6