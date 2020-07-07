Onur Air schedules Antalya – Chisinau service from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Onur Air starting this week plans to operate Antalya – Chisinau route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. From 10JUL20, the airline schedules this route 3 times weekly, reducing to 1 weekly from 16OCT20.

8Q711 AYT0055 – 0305KIV 320 2 14JUL20 – 06OCT20
8Q711 AYT2355 – 0205+1KIV 320 35 10JUL20 – 09OCT20

8Q712 KIV0305 – 0505AYT 320 46 11JUL20 – 10OCT20
8Q712 KIV0405 – 0605AYT 320 2 14JUL20 – 06OCT20

Service operates Day 5 from AYT, Day 6 from KIV from 16OCT20.


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.