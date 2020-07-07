Onur Air schedules Antalya – Chisinau service from July 2020

Onur Air starting this week plans to operate Antalya – Chisinau route, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. From 10JUL20, the airline schedules this route 3 times weekly, reducing to 1 weekly from 16OCT20.
8Q711 AYT0055 – 0305KIV 320 2 14JUL20 – 06OCT20
8Q711 AYT2355 – 0205+1KIV 320 35 10JUL20 – 09OCT20
8Q712 KIV0305 – 0505AYT 320 46 11JUL20 – 10OCT20
8Q712 KIV0405 – 0605AYT 320 2 14JUL20 – 06OCT20
Service operates Day 5 from AYT, Day 6 from KIV from 16OCT20.
