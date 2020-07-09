Ethiopian Airlines 3Q20 European network as of 08JUL20

Ethiopian Airlines in the last few days extended interim European schedule to late-September, as of 08JUL20. Planned operation between 01JUL20 and 30SEP20 as follows.



Additional changes remain highly possible, as schedules listed on selected routes remain pending, despite reservation is available.



Addis Ababa – Athens – Moscow Domodedovo eff 03AUG20 3 weekly 787-8

Addis Ababa – Brussels – Manchester 3 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – Frankfurt 1 daily A350-900XWB

Addis Ababa – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 (10JUL20 – 31JUL20, A350-900XWB resumes from 01AUG20)

Addis Ababa – Marseille – Geneva 2 weekly 787-9

Addis Ababa – Paris CDG 1 daily A350-900XWB (777-200LR on Day 6 resumes from 01AUG20)

Addis Ababa – Rome – Milan Malpensa 5 weekly 777-200LR

Addis Ababa – Stockholm Arlanda – Oslo 2 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly from 06AUG20)

Addis Ababa – Vienna – Brussels 4 weekly 787-8