Thai Airways International delays scheduled service resumption to Sep 2020

Thai Airways International has extended scheduled service suspension by another 4 weeks, now scheduled to resume on 01SEP20, instead of 01AUG20. This adjustment has been made in the reservation system in the last few days.



Planned operation for September/October 2020 as of 08JUL200 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the carrier’s planned service resumption and operation.



Bangkok – Auckland eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Bangkok – Beijing Capital eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Brisbane eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Bangkok – Brussels eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Copenhagen eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER (5 of 7 weekly available for reservation for most fare classes)

Bangkok – Delhi eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-300

Bangkok – Denpasar eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Dhaka eff 01SEP20 5 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Frankfurt eff 01SEP20 1 daily A380

Bangkok – Guangzhou eff 03SEP20 2 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Hanoi eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Islamabad eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Jakarta eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Karachi eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Lahore eff 01SEP20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – London Heathrow eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER

Bangkok – Manila eff 02SEP20 4 weekly 777-300

Bangkok – Melbourne eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Munich eff 02SEP20 5 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Nagoya eff 03SEP20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Bangkok – Osaka Kansai eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 777-200ER

Bangkok – Paris CDG eff 01SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Perth eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Phnom Penh eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 6 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Singapore eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Sydney eff 01SEP20 5 weekly 777-300ER

Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER

Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Tokyo Narita eff 01SEP20 4 weekly A330-300

Bangkok – Vientiane eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Yangon eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Bangkok – Zurich eff 01SEP20 4 weekly 777-300ER