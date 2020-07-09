Thai Airways International delays scheduled service resumption to Sep 2020

Thai Airways International has extended scheduled service suspension by another 4 weeks, now scheduled to resume on 01SEP20, instead of 01AUG20. This adjustment has been made in the reservation system in the last few days.
Planned operation for September/October 2020 as of 08JUL200 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the carrier’s planned service resumption and operation.
Bangkok – Auckland eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 787-9
Bangkok – Beijing Capital eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Brisbane eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 777-200ER
Bangkok – Brussels eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Copenhagen eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER (5 of 7 weekly available for reservation for most fare classes)
Bangkok – Delhi eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-300
Bangkok – Denpasar eff 01SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Dhaka eff 01SEP20 5 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Frankfurt eff 01SEP20 1 daily A380
Bangkok – Guangzhou eff 03SEP20 2 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Hanoi eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Islamabad eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Jakarta eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Karachi eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Lahore eff 01SEP20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – London Heathrow eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER
Bangkok – Manila eff 02SEP20 4 weekly 777-300
Bangkok – Melbourne eff 02SEP20 5 weekly A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Munich eff 02SEP20 5 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Nagoya eff 03SEP20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Osaka Kansai eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 777-200ER
Bangkok – Paris CDG eff 01SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Perth eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Phnom Penh eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 6 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 02SEP20 2 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Singapore eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Sydney eff 01SEP20 5 weekly 777-300ER
Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01SEP20 1 daily 777-200ER
Bangkok – Tokyo Haneda eff 02SEP20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Tokyo Narita eff 01SEP20 4 weekly A330-300
Bangkok – Vientiane eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Yangon eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300
Bangkok – Zurich eff 01SEP20 4 weekly 777-300ER
