Air Tahiti Nui July/August 2020 Los Angeles operations as of 09JUL20

Air Tahiti Nui starting next week is resuming service to the US, with first Papeete – Los Angeles flight scheduled on 14JUL20. The airline plans to operate 3 weekly flights initially, increasing to 5 weekly from 01AUG20.



14JUL20 – 31JUL20

TN002 PPT2130 – 1040+1LAX 789 147

TN111 LAX2355 – 0505+1PPT 789 236



TN002 also operates on Day 2 (14JUL20). Extra flight also scheduled to depart Papeete on 18JUL20, Los Angeles on 20JUL20.



01AUG20 – 31AUG20

TN002 PPT2130 – 0810+1LAX 789 x57

TN111 LAX2355 – 0505+1PPT 789 x16



Service on Los Angeles – Paris CDG sector remains suspended until 31AUG20 at the earliest.