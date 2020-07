Air Tahiti Nui maintains Paris service via Vancouver in August 2020

Air Tahiti Nui this week modified planned Paris CDG operation for the month of August 2020. Between 01AUG20 and 31AUG20, the airline will continue to operate Papeete – Vancouver – Paris CDG routing, instead of 1-stop via Los Angeles. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route.



TN068 PPT2350 – 1215+1YVR1355+1 – 0825+1CDG 789 D

TN067 CDG1205 – 1305YVR1425 – 2110PPT 789 D

The airline does not have local traffic rights for Vancouver.