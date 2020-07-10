JetBlue moves Long Beach operation to Los Angeles from Oct 2020

JetBlue Airways on Thursday (09JUL20) announced West Coast service changes in October 2020, where the airline shifts operation from Long Beach to Los Angeles. The airline will operate last Long Beach on 06OCT20.



From 07OCT20, following routes originally operated to/from Long Beach will move to Los Angeles:



Los Angeles – Austin eff 07OCT20 1 daily A320

Los Angeles – Bozeman eff 17DEC20 3 weekly A320 (Seasonal service)

Los Angeles – Las Vegas eff 07OCT20 2 daily A320

Los Angeles – Reno eff 07OCT20 1 daily A320

Los Angeles – Salt Lake City eff 07OCT20 1 daily A320

Los Angeles – San Francisco eff 07OCT20 2 daily A320

Los Angeles – Seattle eff 07OCT20 1 daily A320



The airline will discontinue Long Beach – Portland OR service, as this route will be not be transferred to Los Angeles from 07OCT20.