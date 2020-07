Austrian July - October 2020 Inter-continental network as of 09JUL20

Austrian Airlines as of Thursday (09JUL20) extended interim schedule for Inter-continental routes until the end of summer season, until 24OCT20.



Planned operation below remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.



Vienna – Amman eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A319 (5 weekly A320 from 31AUG20)

Vienna – Bangkok 3 weekly 767-300ER (5 weekly from 02OCT20)

Vienna – Cairo 3 weekly A319/320 (5 weekly A320 from 02AUG20, 5 weekly A319/320 from 03SEP20)

Vienna – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 767-300ER (5 weekly from 29JUL20, 1 daily from 01SEP20)

Vienna – Erbil eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A319 (A320 from 04SEP20)

Vienna – Newark 3 weekly 767-300ER (5 weekly from 31JUL20)

Vienna – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 06AUG20 1 weekly 767-300ER (2 weekly from 05SEP20, 4 weekly from 04OCT20)

Vienna – Tehran Imam Khomeini eff 03SEP20 3 weekly A320

Vienna – Tel Aviv 2 weekly E195 (4 weekly from 15JUL20, 8 weekly A319/320 from 01AUG20, 14 weekly from 01SEP20)

Vienna – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 767-300ER (5 weekly from 01AUG20, 1 daily from 27AUG20)