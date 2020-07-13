United expands Chicago long-haul routes from Sep 2020

United Airlines during the weekend of 10JUL20’s schedule update opened reservation for 2 new long-haul routes from Chicago, including a service resumption. Planned service from September 2020 includes the following.
Chicago O’Hare – Hong Kong eff 13SEP20 1 weekly 777-300ER (Last served until September 2019)
UA895 ORD1400 – 1840+1HKG 77W 7
UA896 HKG1030 – 1230ORD 77W 2
Chicago O’Hare – Tel Aviv eff 10SEP20 3 weekly 787-9
UA140 ORD1845 – 1400+1TLV 789 146
UA141 TLV0050 – 0530ORD 789 136
