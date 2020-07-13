HK Express delays scheduled service resumption to August 2020

HK Express last week announced further delay to its scheduled service resumption, as the airline now plans to resume operation on 02AUG20, instead of 12JUL20. As of 10JUL20, the airline’s preliminary operation for August 2020 as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation and passenger traffic rights.



Hong Kong – Bangkok eff 03AUG20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang eff 23AUG20 3 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Chiang Mai eff 24AUG20 3 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Da Nang eff 02AUG20 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 12AUG20)

Hong Kong – Ningbo eff 16AUG20 2 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai eff 09AUG20 4 weekly A321

Hong Kong – Phuket eff 23AUG20 2 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Siem Reap eff 09AUG20 2 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Taichung eff 16AUG20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita eff 09AUG20 4 weekly A321