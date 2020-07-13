Uzbekistan Airways August 2020 Preliminary International network as of 10JUL20

Uzbekistan Airways has outlined preliminary International schedule for the month of August 2020, which sees the airline operates limited International flights. Preliminary update as of 10JUL20 as follows.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.
Tashkent – Almaty eff 03AUG20 2 weekly A320
Tashkent – Baku eff 20AUG20 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Bishkek eff 17AUG20 1 weekly A320
Tashkent – Dubai eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A320neo
Tashkent – Istanbul eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A320
Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo eff 01AUG20 1 daily A320
Tashkent – Seoul Incheon eff 05AUG20 1 weekly 787-9
Tashkent – Tbilisi eff 18AUG20 1 weekly A320