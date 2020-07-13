Norwegian Air UK Proposes December 2020 Long-Haul resumption

Norwegian Air UK (DI) in recent weeks revised planned service resumption. As of 12JUL20 OAG schedules listing, the airline intends to resume scheduled long-haul operation as early as 09DEC20, although this is likely to change. Reservation is available at time this post goes to press.



Preliminary Norwegian Air UK’s long-haul routes for winter season as follows.



London Gatwick – Boston 1 daily (5 weekly 07JAN21 – 27MAR21)

London Gatwick – Los Angeles 9 weekly (5 weekly 11JAN21 – 14FEB21)

London Gatwick – Miami 1 daily (5 weekly 12JAN21 – 22FEB21)

London Gatwick – New York JFK 3 daily (16 weekly 09JAN21 – 27MAR21)

London Gatwick – Orlando 6 weekly (3 weekly 11JAN21 – 21FEB21)

London Gatwick – San Francisco 4 weekly (3 weekly 19JAN21 – 23FEB21)

London Gatwick – Tampa 3 weekly (2 weekly 11JAN21 – 27MAR21)