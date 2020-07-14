Smarwings 15JUN – 31AUG20 operations as of 12JUL20

Smartwings since mid-June 2020 gradually resumes scheduled operation on various markets. As of 12JUL20, planned operation between 15JUN20 and 31AUG20 as follows.
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.
Brno – Bourgas eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 737-800
Brno – Corfu eff 06JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Brno – Irakleion eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-800
Brno – Kos eff 07JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Brno – Marsa Alam 16JUL20 – 29JUL20 3 weekly 737-800
Brno – Rhodes eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-800
Brno – Zakynthos eff 03JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Gdansk – Rhodes eff 13JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Katowice – Chania 1 weekly 737-800
Katowice – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly 737-800
Katowice – Thessaloniki eff 11JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Ostrava – Bourgas eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737-800
Ostrava – Irakleion eff 01JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Ostrava – Marsa Alam 15JUL20 – 23JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Prague – Antalya 6 weekly 737-800
Prague – Bodrum 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Bourgas 10 weekly 737-800/-900ER
Prague – Cagliari eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Corfu eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 737-800/-900ER
Prague – Djerba 1 weekly 737-800
Prague – Fuerteventura eff 26JUL20 1 weekly 737-800
Prague – Funchal eff 24JUL20 2 weekly 737-900ER
Prague – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 18JUL20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 05AUG20)
Prague – Irakleion eff 01JUL20 9 weekly 737-800/-900ER
Prague – Kazan eff 04AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Kefallinia eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Kos eff 01JUL20 5 weekly 737-800
Prague – Malaga eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 737-800 (1 daily from 01AUG20)
Prague – Marsa Alam 15JUL20 – 31JUL20 2-3 weekly 737-800
Prague – Palma Mallorca eff 01JUL20 7 weekly 737-700/-800
Prague – Preveza eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-800/-900ER
Prague – Rhodes eff 01JUL20 6 weekly 737-800/-900ER
Prague – Rostov-on-Don eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A320
Prague – St. Petersburg eff 01AUG20 1 daily 737-800
Prague – Samara eff 03AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Prague – Split 1 daily 737-800/-900ER
Prague – Tenerife South eff 03JUL20 1 weekly 737-900ER (-800 from 17JUL20, 2 weekly from 03AUG20)
Prague – Valencia eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737-700/-800
Prague – Varna eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 737-800
Prague – Zakynthos eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 737-800/-900ER
Warsaw – Bourgas eff 14JUL20 1 weekly
Warsaw – Chania eff 12JUL20 1 weekly
Warsaw – Kos eff 21JUL20 1 weekly
Warsaw – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly
Warsaw – Rhodes eff 10JUL20 2 weekly
Warsaw – Thessaloniki eff 11JUL20 1 weekly
