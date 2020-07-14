Smarwings 15JUN – 31AUG20 operations as of 12JUL20

Smartwings since mid-June 2020 gradually resumes scheduled operation on various markets. As of 12JUL20, planned operation between 15JUN20 and 31AUG20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



Brno – Bourgas eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 737-800

Brno – Corfu eff 06JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Brno – Irakleion eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Brno – Kos eff 07JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Brno – Marsa Alam 16JUL20 – 29JUL20 3 weekly 737-800

Brno – Rhodes eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Brno – Zakynthos eff 03JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Gdansk – Rhodes eff 13JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Katowice – Chania 1 weekly 737-800

Katowice – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly 737-800

Katowice – Thessaloniki eff 11JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Ostrava – Bourgas eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Ostrava – Irakleion eff 01JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Ostrava – Marsa Alam 15JUL20 – 23JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Prague – Antalya 6 weekly 737-800

Prague – Bodrum 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Bourgas 10 weekly 737-800/-900ER

Prague – Cagliari eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Corfu eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 737-800/-900ER

Prague – Djerba 1 weekly 737-800

Prague – Fuerteventura eff 26JUL20 1 weekly 737-800

Prague – Funchal eff 24JUL20 2 weekly 737-900ER

Prague – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas eff 18JUL20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 05AUG20)

Prague – Irakleion eff 01JUL20 9 weekly 737-800/-900ER

Prague – Kazan eff 04AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Kefallinia eff 02JUL20 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Kos eff 01JUL20 5 weekly 737-800

Prague – Malaga eff 01JUL20 3 weekly 737-800 (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Prague – Marsa Alam 15JUL20 – 31JUL20 2-3 weekly 737-800

Prague – Palma Mallorca eff 01JUL20 7 weekly 737-700/-800

Prague – Preveza eff 01JUL20 2 weekly 737-800/-900ER

Prague – Rhodes eff 01JUL20 6 weekly 737-800/-900ER

Prague – Rostov-on-Don eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A320

Prague – St. Petersburg eff 01AUG20 1 daily 737-800

Prague – Samara eff 03AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Prague – Split 1 daily 737-800/-900ER

Prague – Tenerife South eff 03JUL20 1 weekly 737-900ER (-800 from 17JUL20, 2 weekly from 03AUG20)

Prague – Valencia eff 03JUL20 2 weekly 737-700/-800

Prague – Varna eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 737-800

Prague – Zakynthos eff 01JUL20 4 weekly 737-800/-900ER

Warsaw – Bourgas eff 14JUL20 1 weekly

Warsaw – Chania eff 12JUL20 1 weekly

Warsaw – Kos eff 21JUL20 1 weekly

Warsaw – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly

Warsaw – Rhodes eff 10JUL20 2 weekly

Warsaw – Thessaloniki eff 11JUL20 1 weekly