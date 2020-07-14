Central Mountain Air July - October 2020 operations as of 13JUL20

Canadian carrier Central Mountain Air last week outlined its operation for the remainder of summer 2020 season, until 31OCT20. The carrier last week (06JUL20) resumed operation, initially on selected routes to/from Prince George. Between 06JUL20 and 08AUG20, the airline operates service on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursdays, and will shift to Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 09AUG20.



Additional routes will be restored by 14SEP20.



Edmonton – High Level eff 14SEP20 3 weekly

Prince George – Edmonton eff 14SEP20 3 weekly

Prince George – Fort Nelson eff 14SEP20 2 weekly

Prince George – Fort St. John eff 06JUL20 3 weekly

Prince George – Kamloops eff 06JUL20 3 weekly

Prince George – Kelowna eff 06JUL20 3 weekly

Prince George – Terrace eff 06JUL20 3 weekly