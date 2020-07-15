Kunming Airlines since late-April 2020 operated reduced International service, as the airline maintains Kunming – Bangkok route. The airline's sole International route is served once weekly for entire summer season, from 24APR20 to 24OCT20, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft.
KY8369 KMG1745 – 1850BKK 73G 7
KY8370 BKK2010 – 2335KMG 73G 7
Kunming Airlines S20 International operation update as of 14JUL20
Posted
Kunming Airlines since late-April 2020 operated reduced International service, as the airline maintains Kunming – Bangkok route. The airline's sole International route is served once weekly for entire summer season, from 24APR20 to 24OCT20, on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft.