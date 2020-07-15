Asiana Airlines in August 2020 plans to resume International service at Seoul Gimpo airport, where the airline plans to operate 1 daily Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda route. This route will be served by Airbus A321 aircraft from 01AUG20.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
OZ1085 GMP0840 – 1045HND 321 D
OZ1075 HND1205 – 1425GMP 321 D
Asiana Airlines resumes Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda service in August 2020
