Asiana Airlines resumes Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda service in August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asiana Airlines in August 2020 plans to resume International service at Seoul Gimpo airport, where the airline plans to operate 1 daily Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda route. This route will be served by Airbus A321 aircraft from 01AUG20.

Additional changes remain highly possible.

OZ1085 GMP0840 – 1045HND 321 D
OZ1075 HND1205 – 1425GMP 321 D

