Air Caraïbes July 2020 operations as of 12JUL20

Air Caraïbes during the month of July 2020 schedules following scheduled operation, as the airline gradually restores operation. As of 12JUL20, planned operation as follows. Following frequency mainly focuses on the week of 19JUL20, and is subject to change.



Paris Orly – Cayenne 7 weekly A330/350

Paris Orly – Fort-de-France 10 weekly A330/350

Paris Orly – Havana 1 weekly A330

Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre 12 weekly A350/350

Paris Orly – St. Maarten 3 weekly A330-200

Pointe-a-Pitre – Fort-de-France 21 weekly ATR72

Pointe-a-Pitre – St. Barthelemy 4 weekly Cessna

Pointe-a-Pitre – St. Martin Grand Case 22 weekly ATR72