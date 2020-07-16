Air Caraïbes during the month of July 2020 schedules following scheduled operation, as the airline gradually restores operation. As of 12JUL20, planned operation as follows. Following frequency mainly focuses on the week of 19JUL20, and is subject to change.
Paris Orly – Cayenne 7 weekly A330/350
Paris Orly – Fort-de-France 10 weekly A330/350
Paris Orly – Havana 1 weekly A330
Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre 12 weekly A350/350
Paris Orly – St. Maarten 3 weekly A330-200
Pointe-a-Pitre – Fort-de-France 21 weekly ATR72
Pointe-a-Pitre – St. Barthelemy 4 weekly Cessna
Pointe-a-Pitre – St. Martin Grand Case 22 weekly ATR72
Air Caraïbes July 2020 operations as of 12JUL20
