Air Tahiti July - Oct 2020 operation as of 12JUL20; All 48 destinations maintained in 3Q20

Air Tahiti earlier this month published revised schedule for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season that went into effect since 07JUL20, which sees the airline maintaining all 48 destinations in July and August (except Rarotonga in The Cook Islands, scheduled to resume in September), reversing previous decision to cancel 26 domestic destinations.



Previously cancelled destinations listed below has been restored in July/August, with reduced frequencies:

Anaa, Apataki, Aratika, Faaite, Fakahina, Fangatau, Hikueru, Katiu, Kauehi, Kaukura, Maupiti, Napuka, Niau, Nukutavake, Puka Puka, Pukarua, Raroia, Reao, Takapoto, Takaroa, Takume, Tatakoto, Tureia, Ua Huka, Ua Pou, Vahitahi.



Following destinations remain cancelled in September/October, possible restoration remains likely:

Anaa, Apataki, Faaite, Hikueru, Makemo, Niau, Nukutavake, Pukarua, Reao, Takapoto, Tureia, Ua Huka, Ua Pou, Vahitahi.



For the period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20, the airline’s latest listing as of 12JUL20 (based on OAG schedules listing) now shows 4525 flights scheduled, an increase from previously listed 3824 as of 21JUN20. As of 03MAY20, the airline filed 8701 flights. The following is a list of planned operation with frequency listed for the entire period. These are listed on one-way due to certain routes served on circular/triangle routing basis.



Ahe – Manihi Reduce from 28 to 25 flights

Ahe – Papeete Reduce from 21 to 2 flights (Service restored in July only)

Anaa – Faaite Reduce from 12 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Apataki – Fakarava 1 flight (one-time in July)

Apataki – Papeete Reduce from 17 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Aratika – Kauehi Reduce from 17 to 16 flights

Arutua – Ahe Increase from 10 to 17 flights

Arutua – Papeete Reduce from 13 to 10 flights

Bora Bora – Huahine Reduce from 75 to 6 flights (Nonstop sector operates until 09AUG20, operating 1 weekly)

Bora Bora – Maupiti Reduce from 16 to 15 flights

Bora Bora – Moorea Reduce from 100 to 16 flights (Bora Bora departure resumes 02SEP20, operating 2 weekly)

Bora Bora – Papeete Reduce from 827 to 286 flights (Reduction from 47-52 weekly to 14-15 weekly)

Bora Bora – Raiatea Reduce from 201 to 200 flights

Bora Bora – Rangiroa Reduce from 83 to 28 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)

Faaite – Papeete Reduce from 12 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Fakahina – Fangatau 10 flights (Service restored, operating July – October)

Fakarava – Papeete Reduce from 88 to 53 flights

Fakarava – Rangiroa Reduce from 33 to 16 flights

Fakarava – Takume Reduce from 12 to 4 flights (Operating every 4 weeks, only July service available for reservation for the moment)

Fangatau – Raroia 10 flights (Service restored)

Hao – Makemo Reduce from 16 to 10 flights (Reduced operation in latest filing)

Hao – Papeete Reduce from 51 to 16 flights (Increase 2 flights listed as of 21JUN20)

Hao – Totegegie Reduce from 10 to 3 flights

Hikueru – Papeete 1 flight scheduled on 22JUL20 (New one-time addition)

Hikueru – Raroia 4 flights scheduled 30JUL20 – 13AUG20 (No traffic rights)

Hiva Oa – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 78 to 56 flights

Hiva Oa – Papeete Reduce from 62 to 41 flights

Hiva Oa – Ua Huka Reduce from 39 to 11 flights (Service restored in July)

Hiva Oa – Ua Pou Reduce from 40 to 30 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Huahine – Bora Bora Reduce from 116 to 67 flights

Huahine – Papeete Reduce from 210 to 190 flights

Huahine – Raiatea Reduce from 205 to 137 flights

Katiu – Papeete Reduce from 17 to 15 flights (Service restored)

Kauehi – Katiu Reduce from 17 to 16 flights

Kaukura – Papeete Reduce from 24 to 7 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Makemo – Papeete Reduce from 28 to 20 flights

Manihi – Papeete Reduce from 33 to 27 flights

Mataiva – Papeete 17 flights (Previously reduced from 17 to 6 flights)

Mataiva – Ranrigoa Reduce from 16 to 12 flights

Mataiva – Tikehau 5 flights (Routing addition)

Maupiti – Bora Bora Reduce from 16 to 15 flights

Maupiti – Papeete Reduce from 73 to 47 flights (Service restored)

Maupiti – Raiatea Reduce from 66 to 32 flights (Service restored)

Moorea – Bora Bora Reduce from 158 to 30 flights (Reduction from 10-11 weekly to 3 weekly)

Moorea – Huahine Reduce from 83 to 23 flights

Moorea – Raiatea Reduce from 88 to 22 flights

Moorea – Papeete Reduce from 116 to 16 flights (Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly, one-way from Moorea resumes 02SEP20)

Napuka – Puka Puka 10 flights (Service restored)

Niau – Kaukura 7 flights (Service restored)

Nuku Hiva – Hiva Oa Reduce from 71 to 41 flights

Nuku Hiva – Papeete Reduce from 89 to 55 flights

Nuku Hiva – Ua Huka Reduce from 37 to 7 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Nuku Hiva – Ua Pou Reduce from 88 to 13 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Nukutavake – Vahitahi Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Papeete – Ahe Reduce from 23 to 10 flights

Papeete – Anaa Reduce from 19 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Papeete – Apataki Reduce from 17 to 5 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Papeete – Aratika Reduce from 17 to 16 flights (Service restored)

Papeete – Arutua Reduce from 50 to 27 flights

Papeete – Bora Bora Reduce from 705 to 218 flights (Reduce from up to 44 weekly to 14-15 weekly)

Papeete – Fakarava Reduce from 75 to 38 flights

Papeete – Hao Reduce from 26 to 19 flights

Papeete – Hikueru Reduce from 7 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Papeete – Hiva Oa Reduce from 69 to 56 flights

Papeete – Huahine Reduce from 241 to 188 flights

Papeete – Makemo Reduce from 24 to 6 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Papeete – Manihi Reduce from 5 to 1 flight (Restored as one-time service in July)

Papeete – Mataiva Increase from 16 to 19 flights

Papeete – Maupiti Reduce from 73 to 48 flights (Service restored)

Papeete – Moorea Reduce from 329 to 75 flights (Reduce from 19 to 3 weekly, 7 weekly from September; one-way from Papeete resumes 17JUL20)

Papeete – Napuka 10 flights (Service restored)

Papeete – Niau 7 flights (Service restored)

Papeete – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 82 to 40 flights

Papeete – Raiatea Reduce from 368 to 308 flights

Papeete – Raivavae Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Papeete – Rangiroa Reduce from 176 to 97 flights

Papeete – Rimatara Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Papeete – Rurutu Reduce from 48 to 40 flights

Papeete – Tatakoto Reduce from 12 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Papeete – Tikehau Reduce from 99 to 67 flights

Papeete – Totegegie Reduce from 19 to 13 flights

Papeete – Tubuai Reduce from 28 to 21 flights

Papeete – Tureia Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Puka Puka – Fakahina 10 flights (Service restored)

Pukarua – Hao 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Pukarua – Reao Reduce from 12 to 3 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Raiatea – Bora Bora Reduce from 292 to 221 flights

Raiatea – Huahine Increase from 148 to 177 flights

Raiatea – Maupiti Reduce from 66 to 32 flights (Service restored)

Raiatea – Papeete Reduce from 422 to 269 flights (Reduce from 31 to 15-16 weekly)

Raivavae – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Raivavae – Tubuai Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Rangiroa – Fakarava Reduce from 67 to 36 flights

Rangiroa – Manihi 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Rangiroa – Mataiva Reduce from 17 to 15 flights

Rangiroa – Papeete Reduce from 236 to 117 flights

Rangiroa – Tikehau Reduce from 79 to 54 flights

Raroia – Hikueru Reduce from 10 to 1 flight (Service restored as one-time in July)

Raroia – Papeete Reduce from 17 to 14 flights (Service restored)

Reao – Hao Reduce from 12 to 3 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Reao – Pukarua 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Rimatara – Papeete Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Rimatara – Rurutu Reduce from 34 to 17 flights

Rurutu – Rimatara Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Rurutu – Papeete Reduce from 52 to 21 flights

Rurutu – Tubuai Reduce from 29 to 15 flights

Takapoto – Takaroa Reduce from 24 to 5 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Takaroa – Papeete Reduce from 24 to 5 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Takume – Makemo Reduce from 12 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Tatakoto – Pukarua Reduce from 12 to 3 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Tatakoto – Reao 1 flight (new one-time addition in July)

Tikehau – Papeete Reduce from 79 to 56 flights

Tikehau – Rangiroa Reduce from 116 to 70 flights

Totegegie – Hao Reduce from 11 to 2 flights

Totegegie – Papeete Reduce from 18 to 14 flights

Tubuai – Papeete Reduce from 60 to 32 flights

Tubuai – Raivavae Increase from 16 to 21 flights

Tureia – Nukutavake Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Ua Huka – Hiva Oa Reduce from 39 to 25 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Ua Huka – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 37 to 3 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Ua Pou – Hiva Oa Reduce from 40 to 16 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Ua Pou – Nuku Hiva Reduce from 88 to 27 flights (Service restored in July/August only)

Vahitahi – Hao Reduce from 11 to 4 flights (Service restored in July/August only)



The airline’s sole International route, Papeete – Rarotonga, tentatively scheduled to resume on 05SEP20, operating once weekly. Further changes likely.



Following one-way sectors remain cancelled. Number of flights for the period of 01JUL20 – 24OCT20 listed based on schedule listing as of 03MAY20:

Anaa – Papeete 17 flights

Apataki – Arutua 17 flights

Aratika – Papeete 5 flights

Aratika – Rangiroa 7 flights

Arutua – Apataki 17 flights

Arutua – Kaukura 17 flights

Arutua – Niau 10 flights

Fakarava – Aratika 12 flights

Fakarava – Kauehi 5 flights

Hikueru – Hao 17 flights

Huahine – Moorea 16 flights

Katiu – Kauehi 7 flights

Kauehi – Papeete 12 flights

Makemo – Anaa 10 flights

Makemo – Katiu 7 flights

Makemo – Raroia 7 flights

Manihi – Ahe 16 flights

Niau – Fakarava 8 flights

Niau – Papeete 2 flights

Rangiroa – Bora Bora 32 flights (converts from two-way to one-way)

Papeete – Raroia 10 flights

Papeete – Takaroa 40 flights

Takaroa – Manihi 16 flights

Takaroa – Takapoto 24 flights

Tubuai – Rurutu 15 flights

Ua Huka – Ua Pou 19 flights

Ua Pou – Ua Huka 19 flights