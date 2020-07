Jazeera Airways August – October 2020 operations as of 1015GMT 16JUL20

Jazeera Airways in the last few days filed inventory changes on its website for flights on/after 01AUG20, when the airline resumes scheduled operation. Upon service resumption, the airline plans to operate 21 routes instead of 32.



Planned operational frequency is based on available flights for reservation on the airline’s website, as of 1015GMT 16JUL20. Additional changes remain possible, due to various travel restrictions. Frequency comparison is based on available flights for reservation vs GDS and OAG schedules listing.



Kuwait City – Ahmedabad eff 03AUG20 2 weekly (Reduce from 3 weekly)

Kuwait City – Amman eff 01AUG20 3 weekly (Reduce from 14 weekly)

Kuwait City – Assiut eff 03AUG20 2 weekly (1 weekly from 21SEP20; Reduce from 5 weekly)

Kuwait City – Baku eff 02AUG20 2 weekly (Reduce from 5 weekly)

Kuwait City – Beirut eff 05AUG20 1 weekly (Reduce from 6 weekly, operating until 09SEP20)

Kuwait City – Bodrum eff 01AUG20 2 weekly (Reduce from 3 weekly, operating until 29AUG20)

Kuwait City – Borg el Arab (Alexandria) eff 02AUG20 3 weekly (Reduce from 14 weekly)

Kuwait City – Cairo eff 01AUG20 7 weekly (Reduce from 25 weekly)

Kuwait City – Delhi eff 05AUG20 2 weekly (Reduce from 4 weekly)

Kuwait City – Doha eff 01AUG20 7 weekly (Reduce from 21 weekly)

Kuwait City – Dubai eff 01AUG20 7 weekly (Reduce from 31 weekly)

Kuwait City – Hyderabad eff 02AUG20 3 weekly (Reduce from 7 weekly)

Kuwait City – Istanbul eff 02AUG20 4 weekly (Reduce from 7 weekly)

Kuwait City – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen eff 01AUG20 2 weekly (Reduce from 3 weekly)

Kuwait City – Kochi eff 01AUG20 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Luxor eff 04AUG20 1 weekly (Reduce from 5 weekly)

Kuwait City – Mumbai eff 02AUG20 4 weekly (Reduce from 7 weekly)

Kuwait City – Riyadh eff 01AUG20 2 weekly (Reduce from 7 weekly)

Kuwait City – Sharm el Sheikh eff 01AUG20 2 weekly (Reduce from 3 weekly, operating until 29AUG20)

Kuwait City – Sohag eff 01AUG20 6 weekly (Reduce from 12 weekly)

Kuwait City – Tbilisi eff 01AUG20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 15SEP20; Reduce from 4 weekly)



Following routes cancelled:

Kuwait City – Al Ain 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Bahrain 11 weekly

Kuwait City – Dammam 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Jeddah 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Karachi 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Kathmandu 7 weekly

Kuwait City – Lahore 3 weekly

Kuwait City – London Gatwick 7 weekly (Previously planned to reduce to 3 weekly upon resumption)

Kuwait City – Mashhad 6 weekly

Kuwait City – Osh 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Sharjah 2 weekly